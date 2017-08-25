Harvey likely to have little impact on Canada - but the next storm might

HALIFAX — Although Hurricane Harvey isn't expected to have much of an impact on Canada, forecasters are warning of another potentially powerful storm that could blow through eastern parts of the country next week.

Halifax meteorologist Jim Murtha said Harvey — which strengthened to a Category 2 storm as it steered toward the Texas coast on Friday — could bring some rainfall anywhere from southern Ontario to the Maritimes in several days.

But Murtha — who works out of the Canadian Hurricane Centre — says the bigger concern is another storm that could develop over the weekend off the east coast of Florida.

He says the system has the potential to be "quite a storm" and could bring heavy rainfall and strong winds to parts of Atlantic Canada mid-next week or beyond.

Murtha says the centre is hoping forecasts become clearer over the weekend.