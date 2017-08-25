Police in Nova Scotia raid chain of medical marijuana dispensaries

Both the president and CEO of the Tasty Budds chain of medical marijuana dispensaries are among nine people facing a number of drug and gun charges after police in Nova Scotia raided four homes and five dispensaries.

The charges stem from an eight month investigation by Nova Scotia RCMP, after which they allege, “The individuals involved were using the marijuana storefronts as a means to commit a variety of criminal activities” including cocaine and marijuana trafficking.

Police searched homes in Cole Harbour, Westphal, Halifax and Bedford, and dispensaries on Cole Harbour Road in Cole Harbour, Cobequid Road in Lower Sackville, Agricola Street in Halifax, and Old Highway 104 in Antigonish – all locations of Tasty Budds dispensaries.

Police say those searches turned up a loaded handgun, a shotgun, cocaine, marijuana, shatter, hash, oil, edibles, and large amounts of cash.

Tasty Budds president Norman Arthur Lawrence, 46, of Westphal, faces charges of trafficking and possession of marijuana, cannabis resin, and cannabidiol, and possession of property obtained by proceeds of crime. Lawrence was released from custody and is due in Dartmouth provincial court in October.

Tasty Budds CEO Malachy Nathaniel McMeekin, 35, of Cole Harbour, faces charges of trafficking and possession of marijuana, cannabis resin, and cannabidiol, along with possession of property obtained by proceeds of crime, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, and carless storage of a firearm. McMeekin was released from custody and is due in Dartmouth provincial court in October.

Jarrett Randall Shrum, 31, of Bedford has been charged with trafficking of cocaine, marijuana, and cannabis resin, plus seven firearms charges, and breach of probation. Shrum remains in police custody till his expected appearance in Dartmouth provincial court on Friday.

Six other people have been charged with various marijuana trafficking-related charges, and police say charges are expected against another man. All six of those charged were released pending court dates in October.

“These individuals have set up shop in our community operating as a criminal network,” RCMP Inspector Jason Popik says in a news release.