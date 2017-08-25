Police in Nova Scotia looking for grocery store robbery suspect

Police in Nova Scotia are looking for a suspect who they say made off on an ATV after robbing a grocery store with a knife.

In a news release, Nova Scotia RCMP say they got a call to a grocery store on Highway 3 in Woods Harbour, near Barrington, just before 10 p.m. on Thursday.

They say three employees saw a man come into the store, pull out a knife and hand over a note demanding money. The employees gave the man some cash, and he left on foot.

No one was injured.

Police say the suspect fled the store on foot, and they believe he then likely used an ATV to get away.

He’s described as a white man with blond hair. Police say he was wearing a black bandana over his face, a white and grey striped shirt and dark pants.