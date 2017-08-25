Union turns up heat over lost retirement bonus for Nova Scotia's public sector

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's decision to end the long service award for public-sector workers — retirement bonuses that cost the government tens of millions of dollars a year — is proving particularly irksome for union leaders.

In legislation proclaimed this week, the government froze the retirement payment for 75,000 employees retroactive to April, 1, 2015, and removed it altogether for new workers.

Jason MacLean, president of the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union (NSGEU), says he believes the law is unconstitutional — it takes away long standing benefits that were freely bargained, including the long service award.

The government has asked the province's appeal court to vet the law for constitutional concerns, but omitted the long service award from the reference.

The union says the deferred wage benefit was first negotiated in 1974, and a civil servant earning the average wage of $56,000 would have been eligible for a maximum benefit of $28,000 at retirement.