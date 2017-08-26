Man walking on Bedford Highway hit by impaired driver: Halifax police

A man was hit by an impaired driver while walking Friday night on the Bedford Highway.

The 22-year-old was in the area of Seton Road around 8:50 p.m. when a passing vehicle hit him and left the scene, according to Halifax Regional Police.

A witness saw what happened and gave information to police about the fleeing vehicle.

A short time later police located and arrested the 59-year-old suspect, who is charged with impaired driving and leaving the scene of an accident.