Man claiming to have gun robs Halifax store: police

A man claiming to have a gun robbed a convenience store in Halifax on Sunday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police say the hold-up happened just before 4 p.m., when a man entered a store in the 2400 block of Longard Place. He also had a hand in his pocket claiming it was a gun.

The clerk handed over money to the suspect, who fled the scene. There were no injuries.

“There is video of the robbery and will be available to the media at a later time once processed by investigators,” a police statement said.