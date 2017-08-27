Man claiming to have gun robs Halifax store: police
The suspect was given some money before he fled the scene.
A man claiming to have a gun robbed a convenience store in Halifax on Sunday afternoon.
Halifax Regional Police say the hold-up happened just before 4 p.m., when a man entered a store in the 2400 block of Longard Place. He also had a hand in his pocket claiming it was a gun.
The clerk handed over money to the suspect, who fled the scene. There were no injuries.
“There is video of the robbery and will be available to the media at a later time once processed by investigators,” a police statement said.
The suspect is described as a white man, tall and skinny. He was said to be wearing a grey hoodie, dark sweat pants and white running shoes.