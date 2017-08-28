18 years and counting: Killing of Jason MacCullough remains unsolved

It’s now 18 years and counting to when Jason MacCullough was shot and killed and police remain convinced someone knows something about how the teenager died.

MacCullough was 19 when he was shot and killed on Aug. 28, 1999. His body was found at about 2:30 a.m. on a paved path between 100 and 104 Pinecrest Dr. in Dartmouth.

In a media release, police said they believe the teenager was passing through the area while walking home and had used a well-known shortcut between buildings.

There was no indication MacCullough was involved in any type of criminal activity, leading police to believe his death was a random act.

“Investigators believe there were several people in the area at the time of the homicide and strongly believe there were witnesses to the crime,” a police statement issued on Monday said. “Investigators continue to urge these people to come forward and report anything that they remember about this day, no matter how small the detail.”

The public can reach police at 902-490-5333 or send anonymous tips via Crime Stoppers.