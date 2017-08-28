'Dream come true:' Halifax actor, director, Jeremy Webb new Neptune Theatre artistic director

One of Halifax’s best-known theatre figures will step into a different spotlight as the new artistic director of Neptune Theatre.

Jeremy Webb, a director, actor, producer and fixture of the Halifax arts scene since he arrived from England in 1998, was announced as the new artistic director in a five-year term on Monday.

“I may have fallen to my knees, because I have wanted this for a while,” Webb said with a smile after the announcement at Neptune’s Scotiabank Stage.

“This is like a home away from home.”

Webb estimates he’s been in 20-odd Neptune plays (most recently as Cogsworth in Beauty and the Beast) and says he’ll bring a unique client’s view to the role from his experiences renting Neptune space as artistic producer of Eastern Front Theatre.

Landing the new job is a “dream come true,” Webb said, since in many ways he’s been preparing for it for the past few years in his work with Eastern Front and companies like Off The Leash Creative and WillPower Theatre. He even started a spreadsheet five years ago to track plays he’d like to bring in, and where they’d best fit in a Neptune season.

Webb said he’d like to build on Neptune’ foundation of supporting young local actors, by adding new programs for emerging set, costume, lighting and sound designers.

He will officially take over from outgoing artistic director George Pothitos this January, and handle the rest of the 2017-18 season duties like casting and directing Mamma Mia! this spring, while also planning his own lineup for the 2018-19 season.