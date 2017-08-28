Halifax motorist charged with dangerous driving, evading police on Highway 102

A 22-year-old driver from Halifax is facing charges after they led police on a chase in Bedford Sunday night.

A news release from Halifax Regional Police says they got a call about an “erratic driver” on Highway 102 near Larry Uteck Boulevard at about 10 p.m.

They tried to stop the vehicle as it approached Hammonds Plains Road, but the driver sped off.

“Officers pursued the vehicle for a short time until it became to dangerous and then stopped pursuing the vehicle,” the release says.

Police saw the same vehicle in Kingswood shortly after that, and when they tried to stop it, the driver sped off again.

Officers eventually found the vehicle in the Larry Uteck Boulevard area and the driver was arrested.