Man charged after 'crime spree' in Lower Sackville

Police have charged a 24-year-old man after what they’re calling a "crime spree" over the weekend.

A news release from Nova Scotia RCMP says the suspect broke into Atlantic Gardens on Sackville Drive in Lower Sackville early Sunday morning and took the keys to a van in the parking lot.

“He then allegedly drove the vehicle towards Windsor and is facing charges after he was involved in a single-vehicle collision on Hwy. 101 in Ellershouse,” the release says.

No one else was injured in the collision.

A 24-year-old man from Mount Uniacke has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, possession of stolen property, break and enter, theft, and theft over $5,000. Police say they’re also investigating the man for impaired driving by drug.