Man dead after boating incident on Porters Lake, calls for help heard

A man has been found dead after Halifax police say they received a call about a boat going around in circles at Porters Lake, and someone yelling for help.

Halifax fire assisted police in the search with two of their boats. A ground search and rescue team was also called.

The boat was eventually found unoccupied and taken to shore.

On Monday morning, a Department of Natural Resources helicopter and the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team joined in the search.

At about 8:15 a.m., police received a 911 call by someone who said they found the body of the missing boater in the water near his home.

“The individual who was located was confirmed to be the missing boater from the previous evening, a 62-year-old man from West Chezzetcook,” a police statement said.