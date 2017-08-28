News / Halifax

Man killed after crash between motorcycle, car in Nova Scotia

The RCMP say the victim was thrown from his bike and died at the scene.

A man is dead after a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a car.

The RCMP say the collision happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday on Highway 1 in Auburn, Kings County.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 55-year-old man, was thrown from his bike and died at the scene. The driver of the car wasn’t hurt.

Police are investigating to determine the cause.

