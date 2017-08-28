Nowhere to turn: Halifax single mom speaks out on lack of affordable housing

Kanosha Derry says she just wants her kids to be able to sleep through the night without worrying about mice running across their beds.

Derry and her four children, including Deh’ziah who has Spina bifida and needs a wheelchair, have lived in a Halifax apartment on Charles Street for the past two years - but recent rent hikes have her worried she won’t be able to stay much longer, and with a lack of affordable four or five bedroom units in the area she says she’s left with nowhere to turn.

“They’re building so many condos and townhouses, they’re not building anything that’s affordable anywhere else … A lot of the places I find are like two and three bedroom, but what about people that have more than two kids?” Derry said Monday in her apartment, Deh’ziah’s pink wheelchair sitting empty by a window.

Derry, a single mom who is on social assistance, said she hasn’t been able to work over the past few years with Deh’ziah’s hospital appointments and care schedules, and was so happy to find the Charles Street apartment in her price range two years ago.

However, now with rising rent, Derry said the only option she’s been given is moving back into public housing, although having lived in Uniacke Square for years and cheaper buildings like Ocean Towers she doesn’t want to take a “step back.”

Derry said families on assistance shouldn’t be made to feel as if their only option is public housing, especially since the last time they were in Uniacke Square Deh’ziah often had to go to the hospital with various health problems. Derry said mice were chewing on Deh’ziah’s feeding bag that holds milk, pooping in her bed, and she’d often cry out in the middle of the night when Derry assumes she’d feel mice running over her.

She will always consider the Square home in many ways, Derry said, since her mother and grandmother lived there for years and most units aren’t terrible, but after a while you feel stuck and like “you’re not going to be able to get ahead,” Derry said.

“You should be able to expand and feel better about yourself … you should have other options,” Derry said.

“There’s money in the city, why not make some of the units other places subsidized, or build build new buildings for people so they don’t have to live in these three or four specific areas,” she said about existing public housing developments.

On top of the lack of affordable apartments, Derry said she has to find places that are accessible for Deh’ziah or the rent’s low enough she can afford both that and any accessibility upgrades. The hospital has offered to help fund changes to Derry’s current apartment, but she says there’s not much point putting in elevators or lifts if they’ll have to leave soon.

“I feel like ‘I quit, I give up,’ and my dad’s like ‘No, you’re not that person, you have to fight for what you want,’” she said.

“I just want my kids to have safe place that’s healthy where they can call home.”

Rental subsidies ideal housing model: advocate

An affordable housing advocate says stories like Derry’s are important to bring to light as they represent hundreds of other families on a budget struggling to find safe places to live.

Claudia Jahn of Affordable Housing Association Nova Scotia (AHANS) is part of the Housing and Homelessness Partnership pushing for 5,000 affordable units in HRM over the next five years - which she said could be made up of public housing, private developers, rent subsidies and upgrading existing housing stock to livable quality.

Regional council approved reports on how to reach that target, as well as a density bonusing zoning program to entice developers to build more affordable units last December, but nothing specific has rolled out yet.

For most low income families, Jahn said rent subsidies are ideal because they are attached to a person and not necessarily a building- meaning a family could change addresses without worrying about losing a subsidy, and also be on social assistance.

The high demand for affordable housing has been a hot topic on provincial campaign trails in recent years, and while Jahn said April’s announcement of $18 million for 440 new rental subsidies in N.S. across the next two years (at least 50 in HRM for this year) will help, “it’s happening way too slow.”

“We need these subsidies so they (could) ... act as a bridge between income and the actual rent,” she said.

