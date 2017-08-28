Owner of Nova Scotia chain of marijuana dispensaries says sorry after raids

The owner of a chain of medical marijuana dispensaries that were raided in Nova Scotia last week is apologizing for “alleged illegal activity” that he says happened at just one location.

Police searched several homes and Tasty Budds dispensaries last week after an eight-month investigation, and laid charges against nine people, including Tasty Budds president Mal McMeekin.

Police said those searches turned up a loaded handgun, a shotgun, cocaine, marijuana, shatter, hash, oil, edibles, and large amounts of cash. One man, 31-year-old Jarrett Randall Shrum of Bedford was charged with trafficking cocaine.

In a statement sent to media Monday, McMeekin writes that “alleged illegal activity” was happening at just one location, in Lower Sackville, and Tasty Budds does not condone or promote such activity.

“This is a gross violation of our code of conduct, our ethics, and everything that Tasty Budds stands for,” McMeekin writes.

“Since this information was brought to our attention we have dismissed everyone from that specific location.”

Dispensaries themselves are illegal, since the federal government doesn’t allow medical marijuana to be sold in storefronts, but McMeekin writes that Tasty Budds “will continue to help the patients and will continue filling the void to foster access and help provide reasonable access to medical marijuana for valid medical patients.”

“We hope the actions of a few bad apples will not spoil the basket.”

McMeekin, and Tasty Budds CEO Norman Lawrence, are due in Dartmouth provincial court in October to face charges of trafficking and possession of marijuana, cannabis resin, and cannabidiol, and possession of property obtained by proceeds of crime. McMeekin also faces weapons charges.