Potential tropical storm could bring wind and rain for Halifax

A potential tropical cyclone could bring rain and wind to Halifax later this week.

Environment Canada said in a weather alert issued that Potential Tropical Cyclone Ten, located near the Georgian coast, is expected to become Tropical Storm Irma on Tuesday.

The storm is then expected to “evolve into a large and fairly intense post-tropical storm” as it enters Canadian waters Wednesday and Thursday.

“Based on the latest forecast track, most of the rain and strongest winds from post-tropical Irma are expected to remain offshore and not impact Canadian land areas,” the statement says.

“However, some rain and gusty northeast winds could brush Nova Scotia and southeastern Newfoundland on Thursday.”