Quebec driver caught going more than 160 km/h on Highway 104 in Nova Scotia
The RCMP say the 37-year-old has been charged with stunting.
A Quebec driver’s need for speed on a Nova Scotia highway has cost him big.
The RCMP say over the weekend they stopped a vehicle going 164 km/h on Highway 104 near the community of Lornevale, Colchester So.
The posted speed limit is 110 km/h.
The driver, a 37-year-old man from Quebec, was charged with stunting. That carries a fine, if guilty, of $2,422.50.
The man’s vehicle was also impounded and his license suspended for seven days.