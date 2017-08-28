Quebec driver caught going more than 160 km/h on Highway 104 in Nova Scotia

A Quebec driver’s need for speed on a Nova Scotia highway has cost him big.

The RCMP say over the weekend they stopped a vehicle going 164 km/h on Highway 104 near the community of Lornevale, Colchester So.

The posted speed limit is 110 km/h.

The driver, a 37-year-old man from Quebec, was charged with stunting. That carries a fine, if guilty, of $2,422.50.