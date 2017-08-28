Two men charged in Nova Scotia for human trafficking
Police say one of the men was arrested in Dartmouth.
Police in Nova Scotia have charged two men with human trafficking.
In a release issued Monday, Nova Scotia RCMP say two men from Ontario were arrested and charged as part of an 18-month national human trafficking investigation.
The latest charges come following the May arrest of Lorenzo Trevor Thomas of Niagara Falls, Ont.
On Friday, police in Nova Scotia arrested 31-year-old Malachi Almonzo Downey of Vaughn, Ont. in Upper Onslow, Colchester Co.
On Sunday, police arrested 29-year-old Sanderico Rekel Beals of Scarborough, Ont. in Dartmouth.
“By arresting and charging these human traffickers today, we are removing them from a position to exploit more young women and girls in Nova Scotia and across Canada,” Supt. Alfredo Bangloy, Federal Policing Officer, said in a statement.
“Our goal is to get victims to safety and link them with resources and support to break the cycle of violence.”
Beals and Downey are each charged with the following:
• Trafficking in Persons
• Receiving a Material Benefit from Sexual Services
• Receiving a Material Benefit from Trafficking in Persons
• Laundering Proceeds of Crime
They were expected to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Monday.