Two men charged in Nova Scotia for human trafficking

Police in Nova Scotia have charged two men with human trafficking.

In a release issued Monday, Nova Scotia RCMP say two men from Ontario were arrested and charged as part of an 18-month national human trafficking investigation.

The latest charges come following the May arrest of Lorenzo Trevor Thomas of Niagara Falls, Ont.

On Friday, police in Nova Scotia arrested 31-year-old Malachi Almonzo Downey of Vaughn, Ont. in Upper Onslow, Colchester Co.

On Sunday, police arrested 29-year-old Sanderico Rekel Beals of Scarborough, Ont. in Dartmouth.

“By arresting and charging these human traffickers today, we are removing them from a position to exploit more young women and girls in Nova Scotia and across Canada,” Supt. Alfredo Bangloy, Federal Policing Officer, said in a statement.

“Our goal is to get victims to safety and link them with resources and support to break the cycle of violence.”

Beals and Downey are each charged with the following:

• Trafficking in Persons

• Receiving a Material Benefit from Sexual Services

• Receiving a Material Benefit from Trafficking in Persons

• Laundering Proceeds of Crime