Dorms gone dry: Dalhousie brings in new booze rules for frosh week

Dalhousie University has taken the unprecedented step of banning alcohol in their residences for orientation week, with the school citing “student safety” in an effort to move away from the week’s party reputation.

Cory Larsen, vice-president student life for Dalhousie Student Union (DSU), said they were told about the new policy at the beginning of August by the school’s Student Life department.

“The policy is all about student safety … attempting to help with alcohol harm reduction here on campus,” Larsen said, adding their orientation week (or O-week) programming starting this Sunday has been dry for the past few years.

For 19+ students living in residence who feel the ban isn’t fair, Larsen said they have the option to go “anywhere” else for a drink.

The move comes after recent students deaths in N.S. universities related to drinking, including one at Acadia in 2011, and a 19-year-old student who died from alcohol poisoning in Dalhousie’s Lemarchant Place residence in 2015. Her parents filed a lawsuit against the school last November.

Larsen said the first week is the best time to educate since it is when students drink with the most intensity.

“By doing it now, we can really push this strong education around alcohol … and hopefully that stays with them for the rest of the year,” he said.

If students are caught in residence, Larsen said there are no fines but Dal has a “restorative justice” approach. The residence assistants have a conversation with the student around alcohol harms, why they chose to drink, and “open up a conversation” that’s more beneficial than handing someone a fine.

“Obviously the fines didn’t work, that’s why they got rid of them. They’re also not very fair to students … the new approach that they’re taking will hopefully see some better results,” Larsen said.

