Father charged after his crying toddler left alone in hot car: Halifax police

A Bedford man is facing charges after police say a toddler was left alone crying in a hot car.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to a parkade on University Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 18.

“Police located the vehicle and observed a child buckled in a car seat in the back seat,” a statement says. “Officers could not locate any adults in the immediate area and determined that the child, who was crying, sweating and was in distress.”

All the windows were up, police say, with officers breaking one of them and removing the toddler.

The child was then checked and medically cleared.

The father, a 44-year-old Bedford man, eventually came back to the car and the Department of Community Services was called.