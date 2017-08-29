Halifax mother says 2-year-old picked up by strange man in parking lot
Police said the man lifted the child out of a shopping cart in the Walmart parking lot on Saturday.
Police are investigating after a Halifax mother says a stranger picked up her 2-year-old son in a parking lot.
According to a Halifax Regional Police release, at about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday a mother and her two young children left the Walmart on Chain Lake Drive and walked to the parking lot.
While she was loading items into her car, the woman said she looked up and saw a man she didn’t know holding her son, who had been sitting in the shopping cart.
The woman reached over and took the child from the man’s arms, and he then walked away.
The incident was later reported to police.
Police said the suspect is described as a white man in his forties, about 6’, with a skinny build, short blond hair, and was wearing a baseball cap, sunglasses and dark clothing at the time.
Officers are now investigating, and are asking the man to contact police so they can learn his intentions for picking up the child. Anyone who saw the incident or has information on the suspect is asked to contact police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers.