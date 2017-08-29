The latest impact on potential Tropical Cyclone Ten for Nova Scotia

The Canadian Hurricane Centre expects potential Tropical Cyclone Ten to impact Nova Scotia on Thursday.

In an update to media Tuesday morning, the centre said the storm is struggling to development into a tropical storm near the southeast coast of the United States. When it becomes a tropical storm it will be named Irma.

The system is expected to track offshore Canadian waters Thursday as an intense post-tropical system.

“Regardless of whether or not this system gets named today, it's energy will develop into an intense post/extra-tropical system as it tracks northeastward across southern Canadian waters later on Wednesday and Thursday,” the statement goes on to say.

The strongest winds and rain are right now not expected to impact land areas, but rain and gusty winds could brush the N.S. coast on Thursday. As well, swells of two to three metres could hit the coastline.

“Southern Canadian marine waters will see gale to storm force winds, with potential for hurricane force winds over extreme southern marine waters,” the statement concluded.

The next update is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.