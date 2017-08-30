Dartmouth man facing child porn charges after lengthy investigation

A Dartmouth man is facing child porn charges after nine-month investigation.

On Nov. 25, 2016, Halifax Regional Police began an investigation after receiving information around online child pornography. The pornography involved pictures of a young children on a social media site, a release said.

On Wednesday at 7:45 a.m., investigators in the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit searched a residence on Lynwood Drive and seized number of electronic devices for forensic analysis.

A man at the residence was arrested without incident, police said.

Mark Christopher Church, 45, of Dartmouth appeared in Dartmouth provincial court Wednesday to face three counts of distribution of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.