'Demoralized:' Halifax parent says not enough classroom changes

As staff and students head back to Nova Scotia classrooms next week after one of the most tumultuous years on record, one Halifax parent says not enough changes have been made- and residents should “rethink” their expectations of teachers.

Kate Ervine, Halifax resident and member of Nova Scotia Parents for Teachers, said Wednesday the two-month summer break doesn’t mean educators have forgotten the lengthy labour dispute, historic strike, and legislated contract the Liberal government passed in February that didn’t directly address classroom supports and changes they were looking for.

“A lot of the conditions that existed last year continue to exist this year, and on top of that I think … the teachers probably feel somewhat demoralized and don’t feel like they have an ally in the provincial government,” Ervine said in an interview.

Although Ervine said she has complete faith that teachers give “110 per cent” in the classroom dealing with kids, that cynicism and tarnished relationship with the province will likely impact how they understand their jobs outside the classroom.

Many teachers scaled back their efforts around coaching, Christmas concerts, extracurriculars and unpaid overtime last year after work-to-rule ended, as they reflected on how much they were investing in a system that didn’t adequately support them, Ervine said.

Ervine added although there’s been much debate around such scaling back, with some parents and students upset things might not go back to “the way things were,” she fully supports the move until major changes are made to classroom resources.

“People need to perhaps rethink the expectations they place on people to just be endlessly available,” Ervine said.

Some changes will be seen when schools open next week, including more teachers: the province approved the $9.3 million for 139 new teachers the Council to Improve Classroom Conditions recommended in April.

The new teachers will go towards keeping class caps in place, which the Council suggested should be set at 30 students for junior high and 32 in high schools.

Of the 40 recommendations in that report, the province agreed to accept changes to student assessment and evaluation, attendance, data collection and reporting, and marking days.

But Ervine said in the broader context “nothing really has changed” because the province has the same Liberal government, confusion around the pre-primary program, and it was only at election time money was earmarked for the Council’s recommendations.

“There might be a degree of cynicism amongst teachers and also those supporting the teachers,” Ervine said.