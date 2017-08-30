Driving while masturbating results in charges against Bedford man: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police say a man is facing charges after he was caught masturbating and driving in Bedford.

The police force says the indecent act happened Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. as two women were turning right off Damascus Road on to Duke Street.

“A man pulled up beside them and could be observed masturbating,” says a police release. “The women immediately stopped and called police and were able to provide a description of the suspect and his vehicle, as well as the license plate number.”

The car was soon found empty in a parking lot in the 900 block of Rocky Lake Drive.

The suspect was later identified and arrested a short distance away.