News / Halifax

Driving while masturbating results in charges against Bedford man: Halifax police

Halifax police say two women drove up next to the suspect's car and saw him committing the indecent act.

Halifax Regional Police.

Staff

Halifax Regional Police.

Halifax Regional Police say a man is facing charges after he was caught masturbating and driving in Bedford.

The police force says the indecent act happened Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. as two women were turning right off Damascus Road on to Duke Street.

“A man pulled up beside them and could be observed masturbating,” says a police release. “The women immediately stopped and called police and were able to provide a description of the suspect and his vehicle, as well as the license plate number.”

The car was soon found empty in a parking lot in the 900 block of Rocky Lake Drive.

The suspect was later identified and arrested a short distance away.

Theodore Floyd Weare, 26, of Caledonia is charged with committing an indecent act and breach of probation.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular