'Everyone's in shock:' Halifax man victim of Cape Breton homicide

A financial advisor in Halifax said he feels “almost numb” after learning his business partner was the victim of a homicide in Cape Breton this week.

In a news release on Wednesday, Cape Breton Regional Police said they were called to 54 Prince Street in Sydney at about 11 a.m. on Tuesday where they found 54-year-old James David Matthews dead.

They say the death is suspicious and they’re treating it as a homicide.

John Tompkins, a financial advisor and partner at Matthews McDonough Financial Planning, confirmed to Metro on Wednesday that Matthews, who went by Jim, was a financial planner and partner at the firm, and lived in Halifax.

Tompkins said Matthews split his time between Halifax and Sydney, where the firm owned two commercial buildings and Matthews owned a few more on his own.

Matthews was staying in a suite in a building the firm owned in Sydney when he was killed, Tompkins said. He found out about the killing on Tuesday afternoon, but police have offered him few details.

“Everyone’s in shock,” Thompson said. “I’m almost numb right now.”

Tompkins said the eight-person firm is a tight-knit group.

“It’s like a family, it’s not like you go to work with people you don’t know,” he said.

“Obviously his family, our heart’s with them, but we feel like we lost a family member as well.”

Tompkins described Matthews as a “very giving person.”