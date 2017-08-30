Halifax police charge third person with murder in Nadia Gonzales homicide

A third person has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Nadia Gonzales in Dartmouth in June.

In a news release Wednesday, Halifax Regional Police said 60-year-old Wayne Andrew Bruce of Dartmouth was arrested on Hastings Drive in Dartmouth on Tuesday at 9:10 a.m.

Calvin Maynard Sparks, 23, and Samanda Rose Ritch, 19, were both charged with first-degree murder in June, along with attempted murder and weapons charges.

Police originally arrested five people and released three without charges. They say Bruce was not one of those three, and was identified as a suspect in the course of their investigation.

Gonzales, a 35-year-old mother of two daughters, was found unresponsive in a residential building on Hastings Drive on the evening of June 16. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene and the medical examiner ruled her death a homicide.

A GoFundMe page was set up for Gonzales’s family, and has since raised more than $4,000 towards its $10,000 goal.