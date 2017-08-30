Halifax police say aggravated assault victim dies in hospital

Halifax police say the victim of a recent aggravated assault has died, but they say more testing is needed to determine the cause of his death.

In a news release on Wednesday, police said they were called to the corner of Buddy Daye and Gottingen streets at 7:30 p.m. on July 20.

They found a 51-year-old man at the scene suffering from a head injury. He was taken to hospital, where police say he stayed till he died on Monday.

“An autopsy was conducted yesterday by the Medical Examiner’s Office; however, more in-depth testing is required to determine the manner of death,” the release said.

Police said their investigation led them to believe the man was assaulted by another man who he knew. They describe the suspect as a man between the ages of 40 and 50, standing about 5’5” tall, with a medium build and facial hair.