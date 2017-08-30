Nova Scotia forestry review to consider clear cutting, minister says

HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia government has named University of King's College president William Lahey to conduct a review of forestry practices in the province — including clear cutting.

The independent review was first promised in the run-up to last spring's provincial election and became a key part of the Liberals' environmental platform.

Natural Resources Minister Margaret Miller says Lahey's review will cost $30,000.

The review, due by Feb. 28, will look at all aspects of tree harvesting on Crown and private land including clear cutting.

Miller says the review is to build on the Natural Resources strategy released in 2011.