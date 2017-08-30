Tasty Budds CEO charged again after latest Halifax area search

The CEO of Tasty Budds is facing a second set of charges after police searched the marijuana dispensary’s Cole Harbour location this week for the second time in five days.

In a news release, Nova Scotia RCMP said they searched the dispensary at about 1 p.m. on Tuesday after learning it had reopened after police searched that and four other locations last Friday and charged nine people.

Tasty Budds CEO Norman Arthur Lawrence, 46, of Westphal is facing charges of trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime. He was expected to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Wednesday.

Lawrence is also facing similar charges from last week’s searches.

Three other people were also arrested after Tuesday’s search, and charged them with possession, trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime. They’re due in court in October.