Curtain closes: Oxford Theatre in Halifax shutting down for good

The Oxford Theatre is closing.

Cineplex Entertainment director of communications Sarah Van Lange confirmed to Metro that the last day the iconic theatre will be open is Sept. 13.

The theatre building is being sold to the Nahas family, which owns Nanco Group.

“The decision to sell The Oxford was not an easy one as we share the community’s love for the theatre and respect the important role it has played in the city’s history,” Daniel Seguin, Cineplex vice president of operations for Eastern Canada said in a news release.

“Back in 1937 when The Oxford first opened, single screen theatres were the norm but today multiplex cinemas provide our guests with many film choices in one location. I can think of no better way to celebrate the theatre than by bringing back classic films that have appeared on its screen over the years, all the while raising money for a very important cause, the IWK.”

“While we haven’t finalized any plans just yet, we are currently exploring a number of options for the future of The Oxford,” said Norman Nahas, the building’s new owner. “We are looking at multiple uses for the space including retail, office and residential so stay tuned for what the next 80 years of The Oxford’s history will look like!”

The theatre will be hosting a special week of screenings, including Gone with the Wind, Casablanca, Goldfinger, Rocky, Raiders of the Lost Ark and Titanic for $4.99 with all proceeds going to the IWK foundation.