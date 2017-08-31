From yoga to labyrinths: Five things to do in Halifax this long weekend

Drag Brunch:

Join some of Halifax’s favourite drag queens for a fabulous back-to-school brunch this Sunday at the Lion and Bright Café and Wine Bar. On Sunday from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., spice up your bunch date with dragged up drink specials and a variety of performances including music, skits and dance. The cost is $10 in advance or $12 at the door.

Fringe Festival:

Artists from all over Atlantic Canada will gather in Halifax to perform an eclectic mix of uncensored shows during the 27th annual Fringe Festival, which kicked off on Thursday and will run through until Sept. 10. Taking place at 10 different venues around the city, there will be over 55 productions preforming 350 individual shows. Check out their website for more information.

ParticipACTION:

With the goal of getting Canadians moving, ParticipACTION has compiled a list of 150 activities– the more you get involved, the more chances you have to win prizes. This Saturday from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. get active on the Halifax Common with an opportunity to try a variety of guided activities from cricket to taekwondo to jump rope.

Labyrinth:

Learn tips and hacks for all those puzzles, problems and games you’ve encountered but have never been able to master. On Sunday from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Roll the Dice Board Game Café and Restaurant, join Labyrinth for the evening workshop. Cover is $5 with proceeds going to Feed Nova Scotia.

Pop-up Yoga: