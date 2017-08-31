Halifax man facing charge over airsoft guns

A 52-year-old man is facing a weapons charge after Halifax police say he pointed an airsoft gun at a neighbour’s window.

In a news release, Halifax Regional Police said they got a call at 8:35 p.m. on Wednesday from the 500 block of Herring Cove Road.

“The caller stated that a man in an apartment of one of the buildings could be seen pointing a gun at an apartment window in the building next door,” the release said.

Police rushed to the scene with the emergency response team and K9 units, and made contact the with suspect by phone just after 10 p.m.

The man was arrested without incident, and police searched his home.

They found and seized “a number of airsoft guns” – plastic bb guns that shoot small plastic pellets.