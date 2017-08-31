Man and woman carjacked at knifepoint in Nova Scotia

A police dispatcher heard a woman screaming and tires squealing, as a man and woman reported they were being carjacked near Antigonish early Thursday morning.

A news release from Nova Scotia RCMP said the call came in at 2:57 a.m. from Highway 4 in Tracadie.

When police got to the scene, they found a man and woman who said three men took their car at knifepoint. Both victims, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital – the man with serious injuries, and the woman with minor injuries.

Police said there was a physical altercation in the car between the man and the suspects, and they took the car.

It was found abandoned in the Pomquet area, and police recovered the knife used to threaten the victims. The car has been taken in for forensic identification.

Police said they’ve arrested two of three suspects, and they’re looking for the third.