No charges in Halifax 'Proud Boys' incident, servicemen return to duties: navy

HALIFAX — The Royal Canadian Navy says no criminal charges will be laid against five so-called "Proud Boys" who disrupted a Mi'kmaq ceremony in downtown Halifax on Canada Day.

In a statement, Rear-Admiral John Newton says the servicemen were relieved of their duties and re-assigned to other jobs, pending the results of a military police investigation into the incident, at a statue of Halifax's controversial founder Edward Cornwallis.

Newton says that investigation has wrapped up with no further actions taken against the members.

He says with the exception of one of the individuals who has since left the navy, all involved are being returned to their operational units and regular duties.

Newton says the military has taken appropriate measures to address "individual shortcomings" and to ensure the servicemen have a clear understanding of the expected ethical behaviours and standards of conduct within the Canadian Armed Forces.