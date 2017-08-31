Prominent, well-loved businessman victim of homicide in Sydney, N.S.

SYDNEY, N.S. — A prominent, well-loved Nova Scotia businessman has been identified as the victim of a homicide.

James Matthews — founder of a financial planning business in Halifax and Sydney — was found dead at in his apartment in Sydney around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The 54-year-old man reportedly split his time between Halifax and Cape Breton, and owned the building where his body was discovered.

The coal miner's son co-owned Matthews McDonough Financial Planning Inc., in Halifax.

The Cape Breton Post reports that Matthews’ love for Sydney led to his passion for revitalizing the downtown core and the economy.

It reports that he owned several office buildings in the city, including the popular Prince Street Market.

His long-time business partner, John Tompkins, told CTV that he was baffled by the death.