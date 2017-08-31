'Students are at risk:' About 1,500 vehicles in Nova Scotia passed stopped school buses

It’s an alarming statistic, to say the least.

The Nova Scotia School Boards Association is reminding drivers to watch out for school buses starting next week as kids head back to school.

In a release issued Thursday, they say more than 80,000 students travel by bus each day across the province. They also say in 2016-17, there were more than 1,500 red-light violations.

“We are asking drivers to pay attention and stop when the red lights are flashing on a school bus as this means students are getting on or off the bus," a statement reads. "When a car passes a stopped school bus, students are at risk of being injured or killed."

A release from the association also says transportation departments within school boards have been asking drivers to track the number of violations they see each day. School buses are also being equipped with cameras on the stop-sign arms to help record incidents as they happen.