What's next for the Oxford? Halifax developer on his vision for iconic property

It won’t be a theatre anymore, but even the developer who bought the site doesn’t know exactly what the corner of Oxford Street and Quinpool Road will look like in the future.

Cineplex, which bought the Oxford Theatre along with the rest of Atlantic Canada’s Empire Theatres in 2013, announced Thursday it was shutting down the 80-year-old theatre. It’s been sold to Nanco Group, owned by the Nahas family.

“This presented itself as an opportunity, and it’s one that doesn’t come along every day,” Norman Nahas said in an interview.

“The iconic corner, amazing history, I think it’s a great spot.”

Nahas plans to develop a mixed-use, commercial and residential building on the site, but that’s about as much detail as he has right now.

The theatre closes Sept. 13, and then Nahas expects Cineplex will take the rest of the month to clear out.

“Once that’s done and I have full access I plan to get in and determine a lot about the existing building and what can be done on it,” he said.

He’ll be looking at the building’s integrity, with the hopes of keeping the main structure and building on top of it.

“The architecture of the building, the history of the building can’t really be replicated that easy, which is why I want to maintain as much as feasibly possible,” Nahas said.

The family also owns the building next door, which could further expand the footprint of whatever becomes of the site.

“Nothing’s really been done other than a stick drawing on the back of a napkin … but it’s definitely an opportunity that we’re evaluating as well,” Nahas said.