What's open, what's closed in Halifax on Labour Day

Stock up on groceries over the weekend as grocery stores are closed on Labour Day along with all NSLC locations.

Independent liquor stores like Bishop’s Cellar and the Cold Beer Store in Burnside will be open, along with many craft breweries – but it’s best to call ahead to confirm.

Drug stores like Lawton’s and Shoppers Drug Mart are open on the holiday, though some have reduced hours and those inside malls won’t be open.

Canada Post offices will be closed along with all Halifax public libraries.

Halifax Transit buses and ferries will be running on holiday schedule, and on-street metered parking is free.

Put out your garbage on Saturday if your normal pick-up day is Monday, as The Otter Lake Waste Management Facility will be closed Monday, along with the city’s other composting and recycling depots.

The city’s 311 call centre will be operating on regular hours Monday, but its five customer service centres will be closed.