Homeless veterans offered short-term housing, supports in Halifax
HALIFAX — Homeless veterans in Halifax will get access to short-term housing in a pilot project described as the first of its kind in Atlantic Canada.
The two agencies involved — Veterans Emergency Transition Services Canada and The Salvation Army Centre of Hope in Halifax — say two short-term accessible housing units are being provided to veterans of the Armed Forces or the RCMP.
The groups say the veterans will also get community-based supports to secure a long-term home.
They say the project launched one week ago and already a veteran has been placed in one unit.
Jim Lowther, president and CEO of Veterans Emergency Transition Services Canada, says the potential impact of the project is overwhelming.