Homeless veterans offered short-term housing, supports in Halifax

HALIFAX — Homeless veterans in Halifax will get access to short-term housing in a pilot project described as the first of its kind in Atlantic Canada.

The two agencies involved — Veterans Emergency Transition Services Canada and The Salvation Army Centre of Hope in Halifax — say two short-term accessible housing units are being provided to veterans of the Armed Forces or the RCMP.

The groups say the veterans will also get community-based supports to secure a long-term home.

They say the project launched one week ago and already a veteran has been placed in one unit.