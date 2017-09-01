News / Halifax

Homeless veterans offered short-term housing, supports in Halifax

HALIFAX — Homeless veterans in Halifax will get access to short-term housing in a pilot project described as the first of its kind in Atlantic Canada.

The two agencies involved — Veterans Emergency Transition Services Canada and The Salvation Army Centre of Hope in Halifax — say two short-term accessible housing units are being provided to veterans of the Armed Forces or the RCMP.

The groups say the veterans will also get community-based supports to secure a long-term home.

They say the project launched one week ago and already a veteran has been placed in one unit.

Jim Lowther, president and CEO of Veterans Emergency Transition Services Canada, says the potential impact of the project is overwhelming.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular