Man caught masturbating in 'plain view of the public' near Halifax waterfront
This is the second time this week Halifax Regional Police have arrested someone for the indecent act.
Another man has been charged with masturbating in public.
In this latest incident, police were called to the area of 1781 Upper Water Street near the Halifax waterfront around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
According to police, a 55-year-old man was sitting on a bench and was “continuing to masturbate in plain view of the public.”
The man was arrested and has been charged with committing an indecent act.
This is the second reported case of masturbating in public this week.
On Tuesday, Halifax Regional Police say a man was charged after he was caught masturbating and driving in Bedford.