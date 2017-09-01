Woman robbed at gunpoint while using ATM machine: Halifax police

There was a scary incident for a woman using an ATM machine in the Clayton Park on Thursday night.

Halifax Regional Police say a 69-year-old woman was using the drive-thru ATM at the Royal Bank on Lacewood Drive when an armed man confronted her.

Police say the suspect pointed a handgun at the woman and demanded she take out money from the ATM.

“The victim was able to withdraw some money, which was taken by the suspect who then fled the scene on foot,” a police statement says. “The victim was not physically injured during the incident.”

Police brought in a K9 team but the suspect wasn’t located. He was wearing a grey-hooded jacket with dark sunglasses.