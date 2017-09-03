Family unable to retrieve belongings after sink hole wrecks N.S. home

FALMOUTH, N.S. — Officials say a family is safe after a sink hole opened up under a Nova Scotia home.

Municipal authorities in the district of West Hants say the family awoke to sounds coming from the lower level of their home in Falmouth early Sunday morning.

Cathie Osborne, chief administrative officer for the municipality, says the residents were safely evacuated and the whole house has been "compromised."

The municipality says it is believed the sink hole was isolated to one property and experts will be brought in to assess the damage.