Man seriously injured after crash between motorcycle and ATV in Sackville

A man was seriously injured after the motorcycle he was driving collided with an ATV in Sackville.

The RCMP say the crash happened around 9:50 p.m. where Sackville Drive intersects with Patton and Maxwell roads in the community of Upper Sackville.

Police say the motorcycle was coming down Maxwell Road and was turning right onto Sackville Drive when it collided with the ATV. Police say the ATV was crossing Sackville Drive.

The motorcycle driver was taken to the QEII hospital in Halifax with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.