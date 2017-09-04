A Beach Boy with lasting power excited for Halifax stop

The iconic Pet Sounds album from The Beach Boys might have been ahead if its time when it dropped in 1966 - but for the man behind the music, he always knew it would be a hit.

Brian Wilson brings Pet Sounds: The Final Performances tour to Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre on Saturday, Sept.16, as just one stop on a whirlwind world tour for the past year and half that shows no sign of slowing down.

“We’re going to play Pet Sounds just like it was on the record. We’re going to duplicate the sound of the record on stage,” Wilson said in a recent phone interview with Metro.

“It should feel really good.”

Wilson said he’s been touring around Japan, Australia, China and “all over the world” with a large band for the 50th anniversary of the album, alongside special guests like original Beach Boy Al Jardine, and Blondie Chaplin.

Although the pop legend will stay on the road into 2018, he said the long touring schedule hasn’t worn him down yet.

“We get a good night’s sleep at night,” Wilson said.

Besides performing Pet Sounds tunes like Wouldn’t It Be Nice, God Only Knows, Sloop John B, and Don’t Talk (Put Your Head On my Shoulder), Wilson said the show will include about 25 other Beach Boys classics.

When asked about his favourite tunes to perform, Wilson said he loves that Good Vibrations “always gets a standing ovation,” and California Girls is a close second for one of the biggest crowd-pleasers.

Wilson said although in many ways Pet Sounds was ahead of its time, receiving a lukewarm commercial success at first, when they started touring the world with it “people loved it.”

“I knew it would be (lasting), yeah, because I could tell by how the vocals sound, like Carl (Wilson) on God Only Knows. I think that he’s great,” Wilson said.