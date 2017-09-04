Man fleeing domestic dispute in Dartmouth drives at police, crashes
Police say two officers were almost hit by a speeding vehicle that accelerated towards them after a domestic dispute in Dartmouth.
Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened Saturday night on Regent Drive, with the accused, a 43-year-old man, leaving in his car when the officers arrived.
The driver crashed into a park car after just missing the police cruiser.
He was unhurt but is charged with domestic assault, property damage and dangerous driving.
He is also being investigated for possible impaired driving.