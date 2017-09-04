Young man killed after vehicle crashes into utility pole in Nova Scotia
Police say the car also rolled over with the victim dying at the scene.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A young man is dead after a vehicle rolled over and crashed into a utility pole in Nova Scotia.
The RCMP say the collision happened just before 6 p.m. Monday in the community of Conquerall Mills, Lunenburg Co.
The victim, a 20-year-old man, died at the scene. Police say he was the only person inside the vehicle.
The investigation into the cause is now underway.