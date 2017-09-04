News / Halifax

Young man killed after vehicle crashes into utility pole in Nova Scotia

Police say the car also rolled over with the victim dying at the scene.

The RCMP.

Metro file photo

The RCMP.

A young man is dead after a vehicle rolled over and crashed into a utility pole in Nova Scotia.

The RCMP say the collision happened just before 6 p.m. Monday in the community of Conquerall Mills, Lunenburg Co.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, died at the scene. Police say he was the only person inside the vehicle.

The investigation into the cause is now underway.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular