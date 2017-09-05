'Give somebody the keys:' Council votes to take control of old Halifax library

Regional council hopes to finally make something happen at the old Halifax Memorial Library.

The property on Spring Garden Road has been collecting dust – and possibly rats – since the opening of the Halifax Central Library across the street in 2014.

It costs the municipality about $135,000 a year to maintain, and HRM has been in the long process to transfer it back to the provincial government for three years.

Council voted on Tuesday in favour of Coun. Waye Mason’s motion to get a staff report on stopping that process and asking the province to get rid of the restriction on the property that only allows it to be used for a park or a library. The report will also explore how HRM could use the space or who else might be able to use it.

If no other use can be found, Mason’s motion asks staff to make a recommendation on demolishing the building – which council voted to do in 2013.

Mason said there’s interest in the property, but many community groups can’t afford the necessary renovations to the property.

“There are a three or four groups that kicking the tires … but they’ve all been basically talking about it for years, and what we need is money on the table so we can give somebody the keys,” Mason said.

Cat law turned down, deferred to next meeting

Councillors couldn’t sink their claws into a proposed administrative order to fund spaying and neutering in Halifax Regional Municipality on Tuesday.

Municipal staff recommended council adopt an administrative order that would set up a grant process to hand out up to $50,000 a year to spay and neuter feral cats in HRM. The order also created a grant process for low income Haligonians to have their pets spayed or neutered.

Coun. Steve Adams put the motion on the floor and asked his fellow councillors to defeat it. They did, and he moved an alternative: that HRM use the model of a recent pilot project that gave $50,000 to the SPCA for trapping, spaying and neutering feral cats.

Because the motion didn’t come in before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, council will have to wait till its next meeting to approve that motion.

New methods to pay for parking on the way

After a vote in Halifax regional council on Tuesday, you’ll soon be able to pay for parking in the municipality using a smartphone.

Council voted in favour of bylaw amendments that allow new forms of paying for parking. That means “pay stations” will replace many traditional meters, and “pay parking zones” will replace traditional parking spaces.

Drivers will be able to sign up with a contracted company to pay for parking on a smartphone.

The new zones will also mean that you can’t keep your car in the same area for too long – even if you change spaces.