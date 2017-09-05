Halifax council opts out of helping councillor who didn't opt in to pension

A Halifax regional councillor was unable to convince his peers to help him with his pension on Tuesday.

Coun. David Hendsbee made a motion asking for a staff report on pensions for councillors who didn’t have enough information to opt in, “and now want to do so, with a matching municipal contribution to buy back time of service.”

Hendsbee has been a Halifax Regional Municipality councillor since 1996, save for a four-year term as a provincial MLA. Councillors have a choice to opt in to the municipality’s pension plan, and Hendsbee chose not to till last year.

The councillor told his colleagues on Tuesday that it would cost him $31,000 per year of service to buy back into the plan. He said he wanted the staff report to help future councillors learn about the process – and hopefully to get half of that approximately $500,000.

“I’ve been the brunt of a lot of jokes and criticism on social media and media as well, so be it,” Hendsbee said.

“I have not been a drain on the public purse, perhaps the public purse has been a beneficiary of me and my neglect of looking after personal affairs.”

Council voted down the motion 13-3, with councillors Hendbsee, Bill Karsten, and Steve Streatch voting in favour.

Hendsbee and Karsten argued that saying yes to the report didn’t mean handing Hendsbee the money, but they didn’t find much agreement around the table.

“I do believe if we vote for this staff report, essentially what we’re saying is, ‘We’re Ok with taxpayers supporting the poor financial planning of elected officials,’” Coun. Shawn Cleary said.

“No way. No how. Not on my watch. You have my sympathy, but not my support on this,” Coun. Lisa Blackburn said.