Have fun, but keep noise down for neighbours: Halifax police

It’s okay to party hard, just try to remember to keep it down for the neighbours.

That’s the message Halifax Regional Police members are driving home as university students return to the city’s south end neighbourhoods for another school year.

On Friday, police launched Operation Fall-Back. The campaign was created in 2004 when frustrated south end residents were seeking solutions to noise, property damage and public intoxication.

The initiative includes increased high visibility patrols and enforcement in south end neighbourhoods around Halifax’s universities.

Police work closely with community groups, university officials and student representatives to raise awareness.

“I think number one is noise complaints, people feeling like (students) aren’t being good neighbours and not realizing that there are people who have to get up in the morning, and so we’re just trying to educate the students that are coming back,” said Halifax Regional Police spokeswoman Dianne Penfound in an interview Tuesday.

“I know it’s exciting. I’ve been there. It was really fun. But you have to realize that you’re part of a community and a very good part of the community and we want to keep it that way.”

Penfound said over the years, the majority of students have responded well to police who show up on their doorsteps following complaints from neighbours.