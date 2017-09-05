'It's happening everywhere:' Halifax woman on being victim of teen sex trade

Jade Brooks doesn’t hold back when it comes to sharing details of how an abusive boyfriend led to her becoming a victim of human trafficking.

The former Halifax resident shared very intimate and sometimes graphic details of her life in her recently released first book, ‘The Teen Sex Trade: My Story.’

“I have already got a lot of feedback just on my social media platforms and all of the response I’m getting is exactly what the goal was for putting the book out there,” Brooks said in a telephone interview from her Calgary home.

“It is overwhelming. A couple of girls from my hometown of Halifax were saying they could relate to the book and they didn’t really understand how it could escalate until they read the book.”

Brooks, 25, is an outspoken advocate against human trafficking who holds a college diploma in community services.

She hopes her raw, vivid retelling of how it happened to her will prevent it from happening to others.

At the age of 17, Brooks left Halifax for Montreal and then to Toronto with her abusive boyfriend.

Over the course of about two years, she sold sex in bars, strip clubs and massage parlours.

“It was not two full years…so some people were saying it’s not like you were in it for that long it couldn’t have been that bad” she said.

“I try to tell people it doesn’t matter if you were in it for an hour, or a day, or however long. The impact that it can have on you can vary. But it does have an impact.”

The circumstances that lead to the trafficking of young Canadian women, she said, might vary. But it can, and does, happen to anyone.

“What was the hardest in the journey to healing was not understanding what happened. I always used to beat myself up over it. How did I allow that to happen? I’m so stupid. That kind of talk,” she said.

“Once I was able to put it down and speak to other people about it and to have it validated, I saw that it was actually not my fault that I was put into that situation.”

She said because prevention is easier than intervention, she will continue raising awareness about the issue of human trafficking.

Although cautious about her own personal safety since publicly sharing her story, she doesn’t let it interfere with her life.

“This issue of human trafficking and people at risk of becoming involved or who are involved needs to be talked about,” she said.

“I am a listening ear or mentor for people experiencing it who don’t have anyone to talk to. It’s different to talk to someone who has actually been there.”

Brooks is now working on her second book in between caring for her three-month-old twins. She expects her book to create dialogue, and would like to see it in school libraries.

“Parents may not have a comfort level discussing these things or think they’re protecting their children from those things, but it is a conversation that needs to be had. It's happening everywhere,” she said.